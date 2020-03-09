Sheriff’s Office on scene of sex offender placement in New Auburn

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene in New Auburn for the placement of a sex offender.

Jeffery Neubecker, 63, was scheduled to be released into 25978 County Highway F but Chippewa County and the town of Sampson have filed a temporary restraining order.

A hearing injunction has been scheduled for March 16.

Law enforcement say Neubecker has been convicted of sexual offenses involving adolescents and has served his time. He is required to comply with sex offender rules and will be monitored by GPS.

