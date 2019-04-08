Sheriff's department investigates fatal crash in Taylor Co.

On April 8, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle accident with injuries.

The caller indicated the accident was on State Hwy 73 near Shiner Drive in the Township of Taft. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wisconsin State Patrol, Lublin Fire Dept., Gilman Fire Dept., Gilman Ambulance Service and Medvac were dispatched.

Once Deputies arrived on scene they found the operator of the vehicle, 56-year-old Danny L. Bunnell of Lublin deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation into the accident indicates Bunnell was wearing a seat belt and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

At the time of the accident Bunnell was driving northbound on State Hwy 73 and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued into the west ditch striking a driveway causing the vehicle to overturn. The reason Bunnell lost control has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.