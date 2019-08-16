Sheriff’s deputy charged with child sex crimes sentenced in court

A sheriff's deputy from Minnesota who was charged with child sex crimes in Barron County was sentenced in court Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, 61-year-old Jeffery Masek has been sentenced to eight years in prison and eight years of supervision. He is also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

On March 13, 2019, Masek pleaded guilty to child enticement-sexual contact and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Masek was a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy. Previously, the sheriff's department said Masek had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

