Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

On the evening of May 11th or the early morning hours of May 12th, someone drove thru the Fagerness Church cemetery, hit and overturned cemetery headstones. The vehicle entered the property on County Rd D and left thru the parking lot on County Rd N.

If you or anyone you know have information in regards to this crime, we would like to speak with them. Call our dispatch center at 715-538-4351.