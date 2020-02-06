Sherman kindergarten teacher wins a 2020 Golden Apple Award

Thursday's Golden Apple Award winner is an educator that is living her dream, teaching kindergarten at the same school she went to, Sherman Elementary.

"Kindergartners, if I can have your attention really quick, you'll see that we have some special guests with us today. And they are all here because your teacher, Mrs. Derleth is our 2020 recipient of the Golden Apple Award”

Congratulations to Sherman's Janessa Derleth, receiving her Golden Apple Award from Principal Joel Dimock. Janessa says she loves working with teachers that she had as a student and watching the school evolve over the past two decades.

"Truly my heart is here and I’m always a Sherman star, and I feel like the staff, the students, the families and the support that we have is incredible so. Kindergarten is a very special year and seeing them where they begin and then end, it's incredible."

Joel Dimock, Sherman Elementary Principal says, "She definitely brings that passion into the classroom, and you can see that through the relationships that she establishes with kids. She's definitely living her dream as a kindergarten teacher and our students are greatly impacted by her work. She loves her students and she makes sure that they know that they are loved in her classroom. And that alone helps ease that transition into elementary school and gives them the opportunity to learn at their highest potential."

Ms. Derleth and Sherman Elementary will both receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Janessa says she would like to use that money on new classroom management tools and possibly some new chairs!