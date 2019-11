La Crosse Police are investigating a shooting incident resulting in the death of one individual.

On Saturday night, the La Crosse Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Copeland Ave. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival police located a single victim suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was transported by TriState Ambulance to a local hospital, however later passed away due to the injury.

The incident is still under investigation.