Madison Police: Gun battle between vehicles during possible Beltline road rage incident

Madison police are investigating a shootout between two vehicles on Madison's Beltline Friday morning.

Madison police officers search for evidence following a shootout between an SUV and a car on the Beltline Aug. 16, 2019. Image of SUV involved in the incident provided by MPD.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the original call came in at 7:49AM for two vehicles driving recklessly on the westbound Beltline near Rimrock Road.

Police say the call was for a dark colored Dodge Durango and white Chevrolet Malibu playing "cat and mouse" and the caller said it looked like a road rage situation.

"We've got multiple witnesses telling us an individual was hanging out of the top of a sun roof of a Dodge Durango firing at a white sedan," said Madison Police Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain.

DeSpain said the investigation revealed shots were being fired at the Durango from the white car as well.

The SUV left the Beltline at Rimrock Road and headed towards John Nolen Drive.

The white car continued heading west on the Beltline towards the city's West Side. DeSpain said the car was found unoccupied with a bullet hole. They are looking for the people that were inside the car.

Police located the SUV unoccupied around 10:45 a.m. They are not disclosing where they found the vehicle.

There are no reports of injuries. DeSpain said a man driving on the Beltline at the time of the shootout found a bullet hole in the back of his pickup truck.

Investigators were on the Beltline following the incident to gather evidence and search for shell casings along the highway. The right lane and shoulder on the westbound lanes near Rimrock Road were closed during the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shots being fired to please call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.