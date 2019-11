Shopko Optical will open a center in Chippewa Falls on Nov. 11 at 3022 Commercial Blvd.

“We look forward to providing residents of Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie with the professional care of our experienced optometrists, Dr. Ed Melberg, Dr. Dustin Hetke and Dr. Steven Neyens,” said Shopko Optical CEO Russ Steinhorst. “This new location should serve as a reminder of our continued commitment to the communities we serve.”