Shoppers petition Target to stop using plastic bags

There's a push to get Target to get rid of plastic bags for good. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Fri 5:41 AM, Dec 27, 2019

(CNN) - There's a push to get Target to get rid of plastic bags for good.

A Change.org petition has collected more than 459,000 signatures. It was addressed to Target’s CEO Brian Cornell and other officials with the company.

The petition says getting rid of plastic bags "won't be convenient to us, but it is time to act."

According to the movement, Target's plastic bags "are choking the earth."

Target says it's been working for solutions that are environmentally friendly. They say that includes making plastic bags that are partly made from recycled materials.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus