Short man tackled after tirade about women, rejection in bagel shop

The video of an irate customer unleashing his anger at Bagel Boss in Bay Shore Wednesday morning has been viewed all over the world.

Morgan, 45 years old and 5 feet tall, claims he lost his temper after a woman behind the counter mocked him because of his size. (Source: News 12 Long Island/CNN)

The bizarre tirade focused on Chris Morgan’s short stature and lack of success in online dating.

“She's doing this with her mouth, looking at people, smirking, and I started to feel like I was being maligned, made felt like I was less of a person,” Morgan said.

But another worker, Krystal Fedorka, who watched the entire encounter, said Morgan was never provoked and snapped almost instantly.

“He thought that they were talking about him and his height, and they weren't. The girl was just smiling, minding her business,” Fedorka said.

Moments later, he was seen threatening another customer before he was tackled by someone else in line.

One day after the incident, workers said they were still shaken up, but the bagel store took everything in stride. They gave away free mini-bagels to any customer who came in and mentioned the video.

As it turns out, this is not the first time Morgan has displayed a short temper over his height. Back in May, he posted two videos of himself berating workers at a nearby 7-Eleven after he says one of them asked how tall he was.

“What do you gain out of asking me that,” Morgan demanded of the 7-Eleven workers.

Meanwhile, Morgan said he's battled depression through the years and spent two weeks in the psychiatric ward at Stony Brook University Hospital. He said he's not seeking any professional help right now, even after his outburst went viral.

When asked if he has ever received therapy for anger, he said that he went for six years.

“It helped sometimes,” Morgan said. “No. I don’t want to. I’m done with it. I’m tired of it.”

