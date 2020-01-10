Shorter season for 2019 Rotary Lights results in fewer visitors

December marked the 25th year of La Crosse's Rotary Lights and visitors to the attraction were slightly down.

Opening the Friday after Thanksgiving, Rotary lights was open for 33 nights as opposed to 39 nights in 2018.

The club estimates about 120,000 visitors came to see the lights, which is fewer than in 2018.

The 2019 Rotary Lights also brought in 290,000 food items, which organizers say will fully stock 14 food pantries for nearly three months.

The lights will open again November 27th of this year.