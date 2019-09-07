Silver Alert: 92-year-old West Allis man

A Silver Alert is issued for a missing West Allis man.

92-year-old John Haines was last seen at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 with a relative at West Allis Memorial Hospital.

He did not return home as expected.

He was last seen wearing a black Army Air Corps hat, dark color windbreaker with "Every Day is a Victory" on it (an Honor Flight jacket). Prior to living in West Allis, he lived in Milwaukee on S. 28th Street.

He's believed to be driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with WI plates 368-HMY.

The vehicle has a bumper sticker that reads "Served in WWII."

Anyone with info is asked to call West Allis PD at 414-302-8000.