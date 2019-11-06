Silver Alert for Lincoln County man, last seen in Menomonie

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lincoln County man that was last seen in Menomonie Wednesday morning.

Officials say 82-year-old Edgar Oestreich was last seen at a floral shop in Menomonie Wednesday around 11 a.m. saying he was looking for the VA clinic.

Oestrich is five feet 11 inches, weighing 226 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, green flannel shirt, read baseball cap and a tan shirt.

Wisconsin Department of Justice says his family noticed decline in mental facilities with dementia like actions in the last few months. He is believed to be in a 2014 red Chrysler 200 XL with Wisconsin license plate reading 213BUZ.

