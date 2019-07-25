Silver Alert for Neenah man

Officials are conducting a statewide search for a 79-year-old Neenah man.

Richard Tierney left his home Thursday after packing his bags, last seen around 11:15 a.m. He left in a vehicle. Due to his memory impairment, he is not supposed to drive.

Fox Crossing Police Department describes him as white, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing an eyepatch.

The vehicle he is suspected to have left in is a 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra. Wisconsin license plate that reads 737WLZ, the rear bumper has screws/bolts holding a portion together.

According to Law Enforcement, a similar incident happened in 2016 where Tierney was located in Kentucky.

Leads and tips to the whereabouts of Tierney should be directed to Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7109.

