Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Wauwatosa man

A Silver Alert has been issued state wide for 90-year-old Richard Carter who is missing from Wauwatosa, WI.

Carter is a Caucasian Male, 5'05 155lbs, with Brown eyes, short gray hair, white beard and has large moles and bruises on forearms and hands. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Northeastern Illinois University" on the front, tan khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Carter is driving a 1998 Beige Toyota Camry. His Wisconsin license plate reads ACECAT.

Carter has vision problems and does not operate a motor vehicle after dark. Carter has a history of cardiac related health concerns and memory loss issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.