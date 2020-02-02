Silver Alert issued for Robert Butler

A Silver Alert has been issues for 70-year-old Robert Butler.

Butler is described as a white male, standing 6’2 and weighing 235 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen Sunday morning at 8:30 in Rib Lake, WI. Butler is wearing glasses, jeans with holes in them, brown shoes and a dark green/gray jacket with the name "Clayton" on it. Butler also has dementia. He does not have a cell phone with him, but he does have his wallet and keys. He has become more verbally hostile and said he was leaving for Florida.

Butler may be driving 1999 teal Plymouth Voyager with Wisconsin plates 132ZLF. If you see Butler, contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at 715-748-2200 Ext. 5.

