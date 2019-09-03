Silver Alert expanded for Sawyer County man

A Silver Alert has been expanded for a missing Sawyer County man.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert says the alert has been expanded due to the possibility that 89-year-old Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman may be hitchhiking.

Officials say Dantzman was last seen at the Strouf Motel in Winter on Friday. Families members noticed he was missing from the motel around 10 a.m. and believed to be without any ID or money.

Dantzman has gray hair with brown eyes last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, glasses and a gray hat with the marines emblem. Dantzman also has a beard.

