A Silver Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Kevin Rhodes of Chetek.

Rhodes was last seen on Saturday in Chetek according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department. Rhodes was not home when his family went to check on him today and his vehicle is gone.

Rhodes may be driving a white 2006 Chevy Colorado with Wisconsin license plate 508488.

Anyone who sees Rhodes or this vehicle should call 911 or notify the Barron County Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106.