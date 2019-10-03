Silver Alert issued for missing Door County man

A Silver Alert is issued for a man missing from Liberty Grove in Door County.

80-year-old Donald Pardonner was last seen on Grove Road in Liberty Grove around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. He left in his vehicle in an unknown direction. There is no clothing description available, and he doesn't have a cellphone with him.

Pardonner was driving a 2005 Black Honda CRV license plate B0RNFR. Rear spare tire on back has no cover.

Pardonner is a white male, 5' 09", 164 lbs with blue eyes, white hair, beard, wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Door County Sheriff's Office at (920) 746-2416.