Silver Alert issued for missing Dunn Co. man

A Silver Alert has been issued in Dunn County for 60-year-old David T. Twite.

He left a treatment center in Menomonie, Wisconsin on foot at approximately 4:30 pm on 05/06/2019 and has not returned.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a dark blue windbreaker jacket, light blue jeans, yellow brimmed baseball cap, and carrying a black Under Armour brand bag.

According to the Silver Alert, Twite is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you see David Twite call 911. If you have other information on his whereabouts, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.