Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

A statewide Silver Alert is out for a missing Madison man.

77-year-old Donald Miller had contact with family at 2:30 p.m. Saturday indicating he was lost.

His last known location was in St. Croix County around 7:40 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt with car logo or Harley Davidson logo on it, blue jeans with holes in them, New Balance shoes.

Mr. Miller is driving a black 2013 Ford Escape with WI plates (Military plates) 47874M.

Anyone with info is asked to call Madison PD at 608-266-4730.

