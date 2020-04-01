Silver alert issued for 74-year-old

Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Mary Dotson, missing from Polk County.

Dotson was last seen in Balsam Lake with dark pants and a black and white striped shirt.

Officials say Dotson left her secondary home in Balsam Lake driving a brown 1999 Toyota Avalon with Iowa plates reading AIS239. She could be driving to her home in Algona, Iowa or her daughter's home in Woodbury, Minnesota.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-485-8300.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network did not have a photo for Dotson.