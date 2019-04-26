Simcakoski Foundation donation will reopen Tomah VA golf course

The golf course at the Tomah VA is expected to open this fall. It closed in 2014—the same year the Simcakoski family their son.

Jason Simcakoski was 35 when he died in August 2014 at the Tomah VA facility. He died from being over-prescribed opioids.

Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony took place. The Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course is now set to re-open sooner than later, thanks to a $20,000 from the Jason Simcakoski Foundation.

Jason’s father, Marv is the foundation’s president.

“It was kind of a dream, obviously, at the beginning. And now it’s a reality. It’s something that I’m super proud of,” Marv Simcakoski explained.

The VA Medical Center Director said golfing can be very healing for the veterans.

"This is very important to us that there is an environment where they can have therapy and recreation and balance in their lives,” explained Victoria Brahm.

Right next to the first tee box they planted a tree in Jason’s honor as well. Fitting because Friday is Arbor Day.