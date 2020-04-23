Simple snack ideas from Wholesome Endeavors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- While spending the majority of our time at home, we might find ourselves in the kitchen searching for snacks a lot more. But snacking doesn't always have to be unhealthy, so if you are going to scrounge up some snacks here are a few ideas to keep it healthy.
Hannah Koschak the owner of Wholesome Endeavors in Eau Claire is sharing some simple recipes with Hello Wisconsin.
-After Dinner Delights
Palm full dark chocolate chips (Enjoy Life is a good choice)
Raw walnuts
Mandarin orange slices
*optional toppings: hemp seeds, chia seeds, coconut flakes
Directions: Place chocolate chips in a double boiler until melted smooth. Place nuts of choice and oranges in melted chocolate. Take out of chocolate and put on silicone mat or wax paper. sprinkle with seeds or crushed nuts. Place in freezer to quickly harden. Then store in air tight container.
-Fresh & Fruity Quinoa
1/4 c. dry quinoa
1/2 c. thawed raspberries & blueberries mixed (any fruit will work)
Fresh lemon juice
3-4 mint leaves, chopped
Directions: Cook quinoa according to package. Place a portion in a bowl and add thawed fruit. Drizzle/squeeze fresh lemon juice over quinoa. Mix in chopped herbs.
-Fresh Spring Rolls
Rice paper wraps
1 carrot, shredded
1 cucumber, thinly sliced
3 mushrooms, sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 small leek, chopped (or green onions)
1/4 c brown rice or wild rice
Lettuce, chopped
Fresh herbs (cilantro and/or mint), chopped
Be creative with filling ideas (spouts, peppers, radishes, etc)
Balsamic vinaigrette (or vinegar)
Directions: Saute mushrooms and garlic. Place rice paper in warm water. Remove and layout on cutting board or plate. Add fillings of choice; veggies, rice, herbs) and balsamic vinaigrette. Fold in sides and roll it up - this might take a couple rolls to practice but it gets easier.