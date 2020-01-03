Singer Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard

Singer Rod Stewart reportedly punched a security guard during a New Year's Eve event in Florida. (Source: CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 9:49 PM, Jan 03, 2020

(CNN) - Singer Rod Stewart reportedly punched a security guard during a New Year's Eve event in Florida.

Stewart and his oldest son Sean are now facing a court appearance on charges of simple battery.

According to a report by Palm Beach police, the altercation happened late Tuesday at the Breakers Resort.

The security guard said the Stewarts were with a group of people who became irate after they were denied entry to a children's event.

The guard says the younger Stewart shoved him backward and the elder Stewart punched him in the ribs.

Two witnesses and surveillance camera footage back up the story.
Both Stewarts are set to appear in court on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus