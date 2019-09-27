Single plastic tea bag can leak billions of pieces of microplastic, study finds

A single plastic tea bag can leak billions of pieces of microplastic into your brew, according to a new study. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Fri 5:55 PM, Sep 27, 2019

(CNN) – Paper or plastic? The next time you make a cup of tea, scientists say you might want to pick that paper tea bag, or just go loose-leaf.

If you use a plastic tea bag, shards of plastic might end up in your Earl Grey or Oolong, according to a new study that found a single bag can release billions of what researchers call “microplastic particles” into a cup.

That’s thousands of times higher than the amount of plastic that’s been found in other kinds of food or drinks.

Apparently, we already eat quite a bit of plastic as it is – enough to equal the weight of a credit card, every week.

At this point, scientists don’t really know how the particles could affect our health, because there just haven’t been enough studies.

But the World Health Organization says that needs to change, because microplastics are everywhere.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus