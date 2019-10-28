Sinkhole opens, swallows part of Pittsburgh city bus during rush hour

Updated: Mon 12:12 PM, Oct 28, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

It was a rough ride for bus passengers Monday morning when a sinkhole opened in the road, swallowing the back half of the vehicle. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says only the driver and one passenger were aboard the bus when it plunged into the hole. The passenger was taken to a hospital for a minor injury Monday, and the driver was not injured.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
