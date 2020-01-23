Six UW-Platteville students being monitored for Coronavirus

An outbreak of the new Coronavirus in China is leading to hundreds of people infected and causing 17 deaths, according to health officials.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first travel-associated case of the virus in the U.S. in Washington state.

The virus is spread person-to-person and has led to the quarantine of the city of Wuhan in China.

All U.S. bound travelers from there are being re-directed to five airports for screening.

Six students at UW-Platteville who arrived on campus Tuesday from China are being monitored for the Coronavirus, according to the university.

The school says two of the students are from Wuhan, China and the other four recently visited.

"I think if there is somebody who's considerably concerned about getting this infection, right now we know it's not being readily transmitted within the United States," said Bridget Pfaff, Gundersen Health System director of infections. "It's a virus that's causing infections in another part of the globe."

There is currently no vaccine for Coronavirus.

If you do have concerns, contact your physician.