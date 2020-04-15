Six men charged in Monroe County armed robbery

Six men are charged in Monroe County in connection to a cell phone store robbery from 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, four of the men went into the BeMobile Verizon store in Tomah in June of 2016.

The Monroe County District Attorney says two of the men, Deante Brown and Martell Williams held a gun to the head of the store manager while two others, Deandre Lockhart and Ricky Woods, stole items from the store, including phones, tablets, Apple watches and cash totaling more than $10,000.

The men took off in a van that was later found abandoned.

Through surveillance video and DNA evidence, investigators were able to track down the suspects.

Prosecutors also charged Sir Love and Mario Lambert. The district attorney says they are believed to have recruited the others for the job and sold the stolen items for profit.

