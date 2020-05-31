Ski Sprites season suspended

A popular Lake Altoona attraction may not be back this summer due to the Coronavirus.

Since 2006, the Ski Sprites Water Ski Show has wowed people at Lake Altoona. But this year, due to the social distancing guidelines, the Ski Sprites may not have a season. Ski Sprite show director Rich LaFave says because of the number of people it takes to put on a show, the team decided to postpone the season until certain guidelines are lifted.

“Right now the pandemic has basically got the Ski Sprites shut down for all practical purposes,” LaFave says. “At this time, all shows are suspended until guidelines change. When that is, we don't know.”

LaFave says the team has between 30 or 40 skiers a season and says he will miss the the camaraderie between skiers. The Ski Sprites have also suspended their learn to ski for kids program and their adaptive ski program until further notice.