SkillsUSA event taking place at UW-Stout

About 475 students and their advisers from across the state of Wisconsin competed at the University of Wisconsin – Stout for the Regional SkillsUSA event. The event started Thursday, Feb. 27 and continued through Friday, Feb. 28. UW-Stout says that this is the 37th consecutive year that it has hosted the event.

20 different categories are available for students to compete in, including photography, urban search and rescue and first aid/CPR. A new addition to the competition this year is welding fabrication, Stout says. Middle schoolers are also invited to compete in several of the categories.

Leadership competitions started off on Thursday evening, and Friday afternoon saw the skills competitions begin. Awards were from 1:30 to 2 pm Friday on UW-Stout’s campus.

The UW-Stout College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management sponsored the event, and Abhimanyu Ghosh, assistant engineering and technology professor, was the event coordinator. Stout says that approximately 125 UW-Stout students and faculty volunteered for the event.

Wisconsin Secretary of Workforce Development Caleb Frostman and Secretary of Safety and Professional Services Dawn Crim were at Friday’s opening ceremony. According to UW-Stout, Frostman worked with the welding competition, and Crim worked with the cabinetmaking competition.

This regional event will help competitors start preparing for the state and national SkillsUSA competitions.

