Skipping the dentist could mean future trouble for kids

The Health Department says 21% of children in our area two years or older did not visit the dentist in 2017.

Dr. Derek Rognlien of Menomonie Street Dental said skipping those appointments could mean big trouble for them down the road.

That is the thoughts of parents across the county whose children have had dental issues at a young age.

Krista Roth of Chippewa Falls said her young daughter recently went to the dentist for her first check-up.

“She has a couple cavities. The biggest thing is making sure she is using fluoride toothpaste and making sure she's brushing twice a day and flossing is big too,” she said. “The earlier the better I would say now in hindsight.”

According to the Eau Claire County Health Department, one in five kids in third grade had tooth decay in 2017.

“Sometimes we see kids for the first time at an emergency visit,” Rognlien said. “Often then we are treating things that hurt or causing problems. It's hard for kids to have a good visit in that situation.”

Dr. Rognlien said the hardest part about getting young kids to the dentist, is that parents aren't sure what age to bring them.

“Anywhere from six months to really ideally before 12 months, but definitely by the time they have their first tooth,” he said.

Rognlien said some kids are simply scared of the dentist.

“One of the biggest things is, kids are scared of needles, and they're scared of what's going to happen,” he said. “If we can eliminate that from the equation, it makes the experience of getting the dental procedure done, more enjoyable.”

Another issue is the cost of dental treatment, but several local dental offices, including Menomonie Street Dental offers payment plans and works with patients on an individual basis.

The Chippewa Valley Technical College also has a "Give-Kids-A-Smile" event in February where they offer free dental care to kids.

