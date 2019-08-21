Skunk sprays Mass. police officer who freed it from yogurt cup

Updated: Wed 4:44 PM, Aug 21, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CNN) – No good deed goes unpunished. One Massachusetts police officer discovered that the hard way.

A Massachusetts police officer got sprayed by a skunk when he pulled a yogurt cup off its face. (Source: Cambridge Police Department/CNN)

On Monday morning, Cambridge Officer Dan McGinty went to help a skunk that had a yogurt container stuck on its head.

Video posted on the department’s Facebook page shows the officer getting sprayed as soon as he pulls the cup off the animal.

Both the skunk and McGinty are OK, but one of them needed a few showers.

Police made sure to give a shoutout to the maintenance crew who got stuck with the smelly task of de-skunking the officer’s vehicle.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus