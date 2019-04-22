Skydiver hurt in Chippewa Co. after parachute tangles

On Sunday, April 21, 2019 at about 12:16 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an EMS call of a reported sky diving accident at 6482 CTH K, , Chippewa Falls, WI. The address was that of the Bateman Airport in the Town Of Lafayette.

Based on the investigation, a male, later identified as Chad R. Pritchett, had parachuted near the Bateman Airport and deployed the main chute. While descending, Pritchett’s secondary chute opened, tangling with the main chute. Pritchett descended at a faster rate of speed than normal striking the ground.

It was unknown why the secondary chute opened. It was reported that Pritchett is an experienced parachutist and an instructor.

Chippewa Fire District and EMS responded and attended to Pritchett’s injuries. Pritchett was conscious on scene and was air lifted by MAYO 1 helicopter to Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

