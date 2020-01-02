Sleeping man, goat carjacked, driven 130 miles before suspect arrested

Brandon Kirby, 40, is charged with kidnapping and firearms crimes after he allegedly carjacked a sleeping man in Carthage, Missouri, then drove him more than 130 miles to Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Source: KOKI/CNN)
Updated: Thu 5:26 AM, Jan 02, 2020

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KOKI/CNN) - A carjacking suspect is in jail after he allegedly drove a stolen truck, its owner and a goat more than 130 miles from Missouri to Oklahoma.

State troopers say 40-year-old Brandon Kirby was arrested Wednesday in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, after a slow car chase in a stolen truck. He is charged with kidnapping and being a felony in possession of a firearm, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck’s owner says he was asleep when Kirby allegedly took the vehicle at an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri. There was also a goat in the truck at the time.

Police say the carjacker drove all the way to Tulsa, Oklahoma, more than 130 miles away, before kicking the victim and goat out of the truck.

The truck owner called 911 then OnStar to report the vehicle stolen. The security company was able to remotely slow down the truck to 15 miles per hour.

Officers pursed the truck at low speeds and used stop sticks to end the chase. Kirby was then taken into custody.

“OK 2020, it only took you 4.5 hours to get weird. Let’s slow down on the carjacking-goatnapping calls for the remainder of the year,” wrote the Sand Springs Police Department on Facebook.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2020 KOKI via CNN. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus