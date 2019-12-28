Sleet makes Twin Cities roads slippery, prompts bus shutdown

Sleet is making roads slippery in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and prompting a shutdown of Metro Transit bus service.

Metro Transit temporarily canceled bus service Saturday morning until conditions improve. Light-rail service continues to operate. The Minnesota State Patrol is advising no travel in the Twin Cities area. Slick roads are causing numerous crashes and spinouts. The sleet is part of a slow-moving weekend storm system. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for much of western and northwestern Minnesota. The Alexandria area could see 6 to 11 inches of snow.

