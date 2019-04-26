Slushy accumulating snow to kick off the weekend in southern counties

This has been a wild season in terms of snowfall...and it is not done yet! Eau Claire has picked up a total of 11.4" snow this month with a total for the season at 98.8". This is the snowiest season EVER recorded in Eau Claire and 52" above average. In La Crosse, the month of April has recorded 5.9" snowfall bringing totals for the season to 64", which is still about 20" above average. And, we have not seen the last of the snow!

A storm system will be coming together and strengthening bringing a mix of rain and snow to our area. As the storm passes to our south it will take the heaviest snow and biggest impact out of our area but not before potentially dumping several inches of heavy wet snow on the Coulee Region.

This will be a unique storm as it will bring a mix of rain and snow between La Crosse and Eau Claire with our far northern counties remaining mainly dry this weekend.

No matter where you are, temperatures Saturday will be chilly! Expect highs around 40° or cooler and with the wind it will feel more like the 30s. Definitely a nice day to spend some time indoors if you are able!

And, if you have travel plans southward be ready for a longer and more cautious trip as bands with 1-2" snowfall rates per hour will be possible. Heavy, wet snow falling in a short amount of time will reduce visibility and make for some very sloppy road conditions. Use caution if you'll be on the roads.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the southern part of the state. This includes Crawford, La Crosse and Vernon counties in Wisconsin and Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota valid from 7 AM-7PM on Saturday.