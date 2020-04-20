Small businesses wait for loan relief from federal government

The federal government is offering loans to small businesses to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic but some local businesses are wondering when they will see that money.

On March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law as a way to offer relief to small businesses during the pandemic in addition to other loan programs offered by the Small Business Administration.

During a media briefing on Monday, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes said that money has been making its way into the state.

“To date we have had over 43,000 businesses in Wisconsin able to access about $8.3 billion in small business funds,” Hughes said.

Sandy O’Connell is the owner of Avalon Floral on Water Street in Eau Claire where she has worked for 27 years and says she could use this money now more than ever.

“I applied for a small business loan three weeks ago haven’t heard a word, haven’t gotten any sign of when we are going to get anything I have reapplied and still nothing yet,” O’Connell says.

O’Connell has had to lay off some employees but is still able to do business through curbside pickup and no contact delivery. Now, she is relying on relief from the government.

“I mean you can’t shut your door for three months and expect to be able to pay your rent and all your bills,” O’Connell says. “It’s just crazy.”

Hughes is encouraging small businesses to continue applying for loans through the Small Business Administration. For businesses that have already applied, she says she expects those funds from the federal government to make their way into Wisconsin in the next few days.

