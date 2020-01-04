Small cracks have appeared in GOP unity on impeachment trial

By 
Posted: 
Updated: Sat 8:13 AM, Jan 04, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate seems certain to keep President Donald Trump in office thanks to the overwhelming GOP support expected in his impeachment trial. But how that trial will proceed remains to be seen.

For now, Republicans are holding the line behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but not without criticism. (Source: WAVE/Gray News)

Democrats are pushing to request witness testimony and documents about Trump’s handling of Ukraine.

But Republicans say they should hear first hear arguments from House prosecutors and Trump’s defense team before deciding what to do.

For now, Republicans are holding the line behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But small cracks in GOP unity have appeared, with two Republican senators criticizing McConnell’s pledge of “total coordination” with the White House during the impeachment trial.

