Eau Claire Fire Department and UW-Eau Claire Police responded to a small fire at a dorm hall on UW-Eau Claire’s campus Tuesday.

The university says residents were evacuated from Karlgaard Towers Hall around 10:25 a.m. and were allowed back into the residence halls around 11:45 a.m.

UW-Eau Claire officials say the fire did not cause any significant damage and was extinguished before police and fire arrived on the scene.