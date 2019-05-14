Snake hitches ride to Eau Claire's Oakwood Mall

Community service officers were called to Oakwood Mall to deal with one slithery surprise in a woman's wheel.

Bystanders tried to help out the woman to corral a snake this weekend. By the time Animal Control arrived on the scene, one of the bystanders had captured the snake inside of a cat carrier.

The snake was taken in for testing, where authorities found that it was a wild bull snake, and it was released back into its natural habitat.

Officer Bridget Coit with the Eau Claire Police Department says this incident is far from the strangest they've dealt with.

“They see a wide variety, sometimes wild. This last summer, they were dealing with some pet rabbits, that were released on the south side of Eau Claire and trying to deal with those domesticated rabbits,” Coit said to WEAU 13 News on Tuesday. “So, you never know what you're going to get as a community service officer."

Even though a bystander was able to get this snake under control, Coit recommends calling animal control to deal with wild animals. She warns that it is "not a good idea to pet a wild snake".