Sneak peak of restored Eau Claire City Hall

After more than a year of restoration, we're getting our first peek inside Eau Claire's refurbished city hall.

City officials spent this afternoon giving a few people a look inside the revamped century-old building.

Eau Claire's 91 employees have been working at a temporary site on Eau Claire's west side.

Officials say that more of the interior furniture and exterior landscaping will be finished over the next month, with the hope of being open for business September 3.

An open house for the new-look city hall will tomorrow from 3 to 8 p.m.

