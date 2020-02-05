SnoBall Dance 2020 held for children of special needs

The 18th annual SnoBall Dance was held Wednesday at the Tee-away golf course in Ladysmith.

The Ladysmith School District held the dance that was free of charge to students with special needs. The dance was also fully funded by donations and featured door prizes and raffles all day for the kids. The total cost for the dance was around $3,000.

Jill Brooks, a special education teacher at Ladysmith Middle School says, "They don't go to Proms, they don't get glory with sporting events you know they're usually not the track star. So if this can make them feel special this day by winning a big prize that's what I want. I want them to feel special".

12 school districts were in attendance.

