A snow plow driver suffers critical injuries after a crash involving a train.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 on County Highway M near Highway 21 in Juneau County by Necedah.

The crash involved a Juneau County snow plow and a train. The WI State Patrol says the plow operator was airlifted from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.