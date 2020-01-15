Snowy finish to work week, storm to bring travel hazards into the weekend

The shovels and snow blowers have been put to good use already this week and after a brief break, more snow is on the way. This time, a larger winter storm with more significant moisture will be moving through the Plains and into the state Friday and Saturday, bringing a snowy finish to the week and start to the weekend. WEATHER ALERTS: A winter storm watch has been issued for basically all of Western Wisconsin, starting Friday morning and carrying through much of Saturday. It is likely these will begin to be upgraded to advisories and warnings in the next 24 hours.

TIMING: The first bands of snow are expected to arrive in Western Wisconsin sometime Friday afternoon, so the morning commute is currently not forecast to be impacted. Once the snow arrives, it should continue more times than not through at least early Saturday morning with varying intensity. The snow should then begin to taper off to flurries by late morning or early afternoon Saturday.

ACCUMULATIONS: We should have a better idea and higher confidence on exact amounts for which areas in the next 24 hours, but for now a general 5-8" of accumulation seems likely through the Chippewa Valley and south. Much of our area should remain in deep enough cold air to keep this a mainly light and powdery snow event with far southern counties a bit warmer where a wintry mix may be possible. Keep in mind, additional updates are likely as new information becomes available.

IMPACTS: Accumulating snow and wind will be the primary concerns both days. As it looks now, the majority of the heavier snowfall looks to come during the first half of Friday night when a good portion of the expected snow accumulates. This is when snowfall rates of at least 1"/hour will be possible, and road conditions will quickly deteriorate. In addition, east and southeast winds of 15-20 mph will lead to blowing snow and low visibility issues. Snowfall rates may then lessen the rest of Friday night and into Saturday morning. The low pressure center looks to remain fairly broad and weak as it arrives and moves into the state, before strengthening as it passes our area. Winds may be a bit lighter to start Saturday but will then shift to the north and northwest, increasing for the afternoon and through the night to 15-25 mph with gusts possibly to 35 mph. More blowing and drifting is likely, keeping roads slick and snow covered in places. As the storm departs, arctic high pressure will arrive from the west, dropping temperatures and wind chill values into Sunday.

We will continue to provide you with the latest information on this winter storm on WEAU 13 News, online, on the SkyWarn 13 mobile weather app, and on social media.

