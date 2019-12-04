Snowy sidewalks cause problems for people with disabilities

When Eau Claire got a combined 10.5 inches of snow this past week, it resulted in many headaches.

But for Jason Endres, a storm that size can disrupt his whole life.

"The anxiety ramps up tremendously because we have to make sure, okay tomorrow it's going to snow five or six inches we're not going to go out anywhere," he said.

Endres uses a motorized wheelchair, and says there are spots in the city he just can't go to.

"An inch or more of snow, it's basically you're stuck and you can't go anywhere. You have to find someone to push you out of the snow," said Endres.

A city of Eau Claire ordinance requires property owners to clear their sidewalks after a snow storm.

"That requires a homeowner to clean their sidewalks, and if they have crosswalks if they have a corner lot, that they get those cleaned up within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling," said Street and Fleet Maintenance Manager Steven Thompson.

If not, the city will hire a contractor to clear the sidewalk and the property owner will be charged for that service, plus $75.

As the street department focuses on the roads first, some of the sidewalks can be left behind and left to pile up.

"We have had quite a few complaints and that's normal for this time of the year as we start to get back into the winter season," said Thompson.

For Endres, when the snow starts so does the struggle of getting around.

"That's where a lot of depression sets in. I have a lot of friends that once the first snow hits, they're basically inside for the winter because they don't want to deal with having to finagle the snow," explained Endres.

Another issue in the winter has been community members safely using public transportation.

Transit Manager Tom Wagener says safety is the first priority, and adds that if the spot by the bus sign is covered in the snow, people can go to the closest dry area and the bus will pick them up from there.