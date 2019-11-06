Snowy start to your Wednesday!

Light snow is falling across much of western Wisconsin including Eau Claire and areas south. Snow will at least coat the ground in Eau Claire, while the Coulee Region has the potential to see a few inches.

A weak low pressure system tracking to our south this morning is responsible for bringing this swath of snow across Southern Minnesota and adjacent portions of Wisconsin. Eau Claire appears to be on the northern fringe of this snow, while southern counties will be in the thick of it. A winter weather advisory has been issued for these southern counties, where 2-4" of snow accumulation is expected, making for the first slippery roads of the season just in time for the early morning commute. While Eau Claire is experiencing minor accumulation there will be a fine line nearby to the north where little to nothing occurs.

Any snow should be quick to exit this morning, lingering a bit longer to the south while partial clearing is possible in the afternoon. Light breezes will develop as the low exits while it remains cold with highs again only near freezing. The sky will then clear out at night while a mostly sunny sky is expected on Thursday. We will be on the front side of the next Canadian high pressure system which will pour more cold air into the state from the northwest. Temperatures will only reach the upper 20's. As winds go light and the sky remains mostly clear, some places could be dropping into the single digits to start early Friday. Clouds will then be increasing again as winds pick up and shift to the south with afternoon highs around 30.

The next front will be arriving by late Saturday, while there is some indication a weak low may also develop along it. Some snow or mixed precipitation will be possible by late in the day and at night, ushering in an even colder air mass going into Sunday and early next week. This will be the coldest air of the season so far, and at the height of the cold, we may have a day or two that doesn't even reach into the 20's! Even colder nights can be expected as well. Hopefully as things do start to slowly warm again later in the week, we will catch a break from this very early start to winter!