Soccer tournament raises money for player scholarships

Sunday’s cloudy skies hung over the Eau Claire United Soccer Club for the final day of its annual tournament.

Around 130 teams came to the Eau Claire Soccer Park and Bollinger fields to compete. This is more than the club has had in past years and organizers say it's the biggest weekend event on their calendar each year.

"It just highlights the fact that there's an overall high demand for soccer in the community,” Doug Morosky, with Eau Claire United, said to WEAU 13 News on Sunday. “We've got all sorts of recreational levels. And we have a recreational program in Eau Claire United to carry it on.

“You can see that the number of soccer teams from all the way out to Marquette, Michigan to teams throughout the Twin Cities and south of Madison are participating here. It just shows that soccer is growing in our community as well."

The proceeds from the tournament will go to, among other things, help to fund player scholarships.