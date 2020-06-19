Social distancing practiced for Cadott graduation ceremony

Graduation was held Friday night for out-going students of Cadott High School, and was billed as "a normal-as-possible ceremony" for the class of 2020.

Since it couldn't be held on school grounds, organizers were able to move the event to The Barn on Stoney Hill - south of Cornell. It took three weeks to plan, but 49 graduates were still able to get their diplomas while practice social distancing.

"Focus has always been the kids. During all this COVID stuff, all these graduations different towns are doing different things,” Susan Schley, a mother of a Cadott graduate said. “We just thought, you know, if there's if there's something that we can do to give them as normal a graduation as possible, we were going to do it."

