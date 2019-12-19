Soldier surprises little brother while Christmas caroling

Updated: Thu 12:57 PM, Dec 19, 2019

WOODBURY, NJ (KYW/CNN) - A soldier surprised his 11-year-old brother in New Jersey Wednesday while the boy was caroling with his classmates.

Mark Ditizio told the audience his only wish for Christmas was for his brother, Eric Shaw, to come home.

Mark had no idea of the joyous Christmas surprise he was about to get.

Moments later, Shaw walks in and the two embrace.

“It means the world. Family is everything. I mean happiness and family is the reason to wake up in the morning and it’s an amazing feeling. I’m trying to get used to it again. I’m still trying to realize I’m home," Shaw said.

Shaw expressed gratitude to the school for making the moment possible.

Copyright 2019 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
